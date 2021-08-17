They’re Not Holding Back! From Kim Kardashian to Colin Farrell, See Celebrities’ Biggest Sex Regrets

Celebrities love oversharing when it comes to their sex lives, but they’re not always proud of their sex-ccomplishments.

Take Kim Kardashian, for example. During the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion in June 2021, she admitted she wished she could “erase” her sex tape with Ray J.

“I think that everything happens for a reason, and I really try to live like that,” the brunette babe told host Andy Cohen, noting that she “dreads” having to tell her kids one day.

“Every time there’s something and like a crazy scandal that feels like you can breathe and how are you going to get through this, it’s always is a lesson,” she explained. “Even if it’s a private lesson or even if it’s just something that we didn’t know what we had to go through.”

Kim added, “I try not to have any regrets, but it’s probably the one thing I wish didn’t exist.”

As for Jane Fonda, during a Q&A with The New York Times in September 2020, the actress and activist spilled the beans on a few of the famous men she’s known over the years, as well as her biggest missed opportunity.

Interviewer Maureen Dowd opened “the confirm or deny” stretch of the interview by suggesting Jane’s greatest regret was that she never had sex with Che Guevara, to which the star responded, “No, I don’t think about him. Who I do think about, and what is a great regret, is Marvin Gaye.”

“He wanted to and I didn’t,” she went on to explain. “I was married to Tom [Hayden]. I was meeting a lot of performers to try to do concerts for Tom and the woman who was helping me do that introduced me to Marvin Gaye.”

When asked about her time spent with The Chase costar Marlon Brando, Jane said, “Disappointing. But a great actor.” It’s unclear whether she was referring to his personality or, ahem, his skills between the sheets.

From Kim and Jane to Farrah Abraham and more, keep scrolling to see celebs’ biggest sex regrets.