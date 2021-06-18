After 14 years and 20 seasons, Keeping Up With the Kardashians has finally come to an end. But, of course, reality TV’s most famous family couldn’t go out without a bang! With the help of host Andy Cohen, Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner sat down for a two-part reunion special.

Part 1, which aired on E! on Thursday, June 17, was intense, to say the least. Each of the A-list women didn’t hold back as they reflected on the last chapter of their lives — the good, the bad and the ugly! Moreover, it didn’t hurt that Andy, who is a Bravo network staple, wasn’t afraid to ask the hard-hitting questions.

That said, Andy, 53, admitted his experience with the Kardashian-Jenner family wasn’t as routine as his usual Real Housewives reunions. “I am not an executive producer on this show. I was hosting it, and I was working on the script, and I was working on what I was going to ask them, but, you know, they have editorial control,” he told Real Housewives of Orange County star Heather Dubrow during a Wednesday, June 16, episode of her podcast. “So, it is so different than what you and I are used to.”

Andy went on to make it clear that Kris, 65, was really calling the shots. “Like an hour into it, one of them had to go the bathroom, another wanted a touch-up, and then you know how then it’s a domino effect where everyone in the room is like, ‘Well, I have to go the bathroom!’ or ‘I want some water’ or whatever,” he recalled. “And then they all started getting up. I go, ‘Where are you going?’ And I think Kris was like, ‘We’re going to the bathroom.’ And I said, ‘Make it quick.’”

The longtime Watch What Happens Live personality joked that the momager gave him a look after suggesting she and her daughters hurry up.

Thankfully, even with the comical power struggle, the reunion was a success!

be sure to catch part 2 on E! on Sunday, June 20, at 8 p.m. ET.