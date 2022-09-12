Traumatic experience. Kelly Ripa revealed that she blacked out while having sex with her husband, Mark Consuelos, and woke up in the ER.

Kelly, 51, opened up about the 1997 incident in her new memoir, Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories, which comes out on Tuesday, September 27.

“My eyes shift between the fuzzy images on the screen, the remnants of my ovarian tormentor, and Mark happily snacking away,” she recalled of waking up in the hospital in an excerpt published by Haute Living on September 7.

“Sex can be so traumatic I think, and yet one of us is completely undaunted,” the Live With Kelly and Ryan cohost explained of Mark, 51. “There he is, happily munching on the saltines now and ordering a second apple juice. Mark could be at a movie, or a spa. Instead, I’m flat on my back wondering when the other two cysts will burst.”

Once she had woken up, Kelly shared that Mark had dressed her in a 1980s French-cut leotard, an oversized pair of track pants and “f–k me” Manolo Blahniks for the hospital visit.

“Also, here is my husband, who is, dare I say, stylish, well-dressed at all times, and yet he dressed me like a dime store prostitute in my time of need,” the former soap opera star continued. “It’s still baffling to me to this day that this is the best costume for the day that he could find for me, to the point where, when I was on the stretcher, I thought I was dreaming; I was having a nightmare. I didn’t realize I had come to.”

Despite initially being upset with the Riverdale alum for the way he dressed her and his behavior at the hospital, Kelly explained that they can laugh about the incident now.

She even praised her husband of 26 years as her “biggest champion.” Kelly told Haute Living, “He allowed me to share these intimate moments because frankly, I think he found them entertaining. At the end of the day, I don’t think he would still be in this marriage if he didn’t find me entertaining.”

Kelly and Mark have never been shy about expressing their love for each other in the past. The couple – who share kids Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and Joaquin, 19 – have been known to gush about each other in interviews.

In 2016, Mark opened up about how they have kept the spark in their marriage alive after more than two decades of marriage. “We really dig each other,” he said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live. “I’m really crazy about her.”

After host Andy Cohen noted that the couple “bangs a lot,” Mark replied, “We keep it going! I’m bananas over my wife.”