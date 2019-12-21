Papa bear mode: activated. Riverdale star Mark Consuelos almost lost his cool at his son’s wrestling tournament on Long Island earlier this week. Mark immediately rushed onto the mat to defend his son Joaquin, 15, after things got heated between him and his opponent.

In video footage obtained by TMZ, the teens were spotted attempted to grapple when things took a turn. The boys started to exchange slaps with each other and Joaquin’s opponent appeared to lunge at him as he fell to the ground. While Joaquin was on the floor, his opponent then ripped his headgear. A coach tried to step in and eventually separated the boys.

Gregory Pace/BEI/Shutterstock

That’s when Mark, 48, jumped into action. Mark walked onto the mat and stared menacingly at Joaquin’s opponent and the coach. Mark then appeared to start to walk towards the teen and another parent ran onto the mat to escort Mark off the mat. At that point, Joaquin got up from the floor and tried to shoo his father away, too. At the end of the clip, Joaquin was getting ready to place his headgear back on his head to finish his match.

The former soap opera star shares three children with his wife, Kelly Ripa — Joaquin, Michael, 22, and Lola, 18. It’s clear family means everything to Kelly and Mark, and they recently joked about how important it is for them to spend the holidays with all three of their kids as a family.

“As the kids are getting older … we know that these holidays are going to be almost coming up on the last we can all kind of dictate where they spend their holidays and [will] have to share that with their new families,” Mark told Us Weekly while joining Amazon at their “Delivering Smiles This Holiday Season” event in New York City earlier this month.

The Live! With Kelly & Ryan star host, 49, admitted they miss having all three of their kids living at home to enjoy the holiday festivities with them. “In the blink of an eye, your kids grow up and suddenly you are begging them to spend time with you,” she added.