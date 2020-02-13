Trendy meets edgy! Face tattoos are all the rage in Hollywood right now. With big-name stars like Justin Bieber, Post Malone and Amber Rose sporting art on their moneymakers, others are following their lead. Check out these celebrities who wear their art where you can’t miss it!
While introducing her husband-to-be to the world, Amanda debuted face tattoo number two. It looks like the former child star added a black-filled heart above her brow. Couple tats coming soon?
Catelynn Lowell
Teen Mom star Catelynn Lowell joined in on the latest trend in Hollywood. The reality star tried microblading, a form of permanent makeup tattoo. She seems to love her new look!
Aaron Carter
The “I Want Candy” singer debuted his face ink in September 2019. Following his family feud with brother Nick Carter, the singer showed off his new tattoo with a mirror selfie. “I’M THE BIGGEST THING IN MUSIC RIGHT NOW. I CAN’T BE DENIED. FACT CHECK ME. #unstoppable #LMG #SilenceBreaker,” he captioned the photo. His intricate dark design spans across the left side of his face.
Amber Rose
The beauty added a touching message to her cranium. In script, her noggin says the names of her two sons, Sebastian “Bash” and Slash. Shortly after showing fans her new tattoo, she clapped back at haters who said she was “too pretty” for such edgy artwork.
Kailyn Lowry
She’s got jokes! After Amber Rose debuted her new forehead art, Kailyn was inspired to do the same. She added some text art over a selfie reading, “ILL,” the first initials of her sons, combined. “I’m about to have all the letters across my forehead [with] all my f–king kids,” she captioned the image on Twitter. She’s going to need to make room with baby No. 4!
The “Circles” singer is known for his iconic face art. He frequently adds more designs to his noggin and loves keeping people guessing with his new designs. From “Always Tired” written below his eyes to “Stay Away” above his brow, there is no telling what he will add next.
Chris Brown
Chris Brown sports an artistic design of a sneaker right on his jawline. The singer is a big fan of tattoos, and he has several all over his body and neck. “More tattoos last night for my brother @chrisbrownofficial. Here is this Jordan shoe that I did recently. @blackpyramidofficial,” celebrity tattoo artist GANGA, a.k.a. Joaquin Lopez, captioned a photo of the rapper’s art on Instagram.
Justin Bieber
While the singer loves his ink, he keeps things toned down when it comes to his million-dollar mug. In very small script, “Grace,” is written above his eyebrow.
Amanda Bynes
Amanda Bynes loves trying out new looks when it comes to her hair and piercings, but she recently dabbled in face accessories back in December. Underneath her eye, the actress placed a delicate heart. Love the cutesy vibe.
Tekashi69
The “FEFE” rapper is known for being covered in ink! Tekashi has the number 69 on his face, and he also opted to get Billy the Puppet from the horror movie Saw.
Lil Pump
Lil Pump is no stranger to face tattoos either. The “Gucci Gang” lyricist showed off his plethora of designs in this photo shared on January 23.