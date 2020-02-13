face-tattoo-feature

Instagram (2) Shutterstock (1)

Bold Ink! See the Stars Who Have Epic Face Tattoos From Justin Bieber to Amber Rose

Style
Updated: Feb 21, 2020 10:53 am·
By
Picture

Trendy meets edgy! Face tattoos are all the rage in Hollywood right now. With big-name stars like Justin Bieber, Post Malone and Amber Rose sporting art on their moneymakers, others are following their lead. Check out these celebrities who wear their art where you can’t miss it! 

kaley-cuoco-tattoo-coverup-main
 Love Isn't Always Forever — Just Ask These Celebrities Who Got Their Tattoos Covered Up
Picture
Exclusives