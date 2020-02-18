Looking good! Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell tried one of the latest beauty trends — microblading. The 27-year-old couldn’t wait to share the results with her fans. She took to Instagram to give her followers a glimpse of the procedure on Monday, February 17, and teased it as her new face tattoo.

“Sorry mom I’m getting my face tattooed,” Catelynn wrote with a laughing and a struggling emoji on a video of the process. She added the hashtags, “#microblading #browsonfleek,” in her caption. In a follow-up clip, she gushed over her new look. “They seriously look great!” Catelynn raved while her permanent makeup artist wiped the ink from her brow. “Yeah, they look really good,” her technician added.

Microblading is a semi-permanent tattoo technique where hair strokes are drawn to give the appearance of fuller eyebrows. After the ink is applied, it is carefully cleaned off with a special gel. Catelynn said the last step felt “chilly” and overall refreshing.

Catelynn’s new brows were a part of her stunning mommy makeover. Her man, Tyler Baltierra, was blown away by her new look and raved about his wife on Instagram. “MY BABY!!! I love you so much & I’m so proud of how far you’ve come as a woman, as a mother, & as a survivor!” the 28-year-old wrote on a gorgeous portrait of the blonde beauty.

“Your strength is as immeasurable as your capacity to love so deeply and I am so blessed to have you as the matriarch of our family tribe & to have you as my wife!” he continued. “Thank you for everything you do @catelynnmtv and always remember … You’re BEAUTIFUL You’re STRONG You’re WORTHY You’re SAFE I love you, honey! 😍😛#MyBabe #MyWorld #13YearsStrong.” Where can we get a Tyler of our own!?

Catelynn was also thrilled with her new look. “Thank you @m1ssl1samar1e for slaying my face and hair today for my @littlespoon meeting ❤️ definitely the BEST in New York City,” she wrote on a series of photos showing over her revamped vibe.

While Catelynn enjoys her time getting pampered, she recently took her daughter Nova for some rest and relaxation at the salon. Showing off her 5-year-old’s new pink hair, Catelynn captioned the photo, “Thank you so much @stephanie.atmospherehairstudio for making Nova’s rainbow hair come true!” she wrote before silencing the haters. “(Calm down y’all it’s not her hair that’s dyed). We added some colored hair.” This teen mom does as she pleases and we love her for it!