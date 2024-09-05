Johnny Depp’s New Teeth! Photos of Actor’s Smile Before and After His Dental Makeover

Johnny Depp hasn’t sported a movie star smile in quite some time, but a new video showed off he now has pearly whites after a dental makeover.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star flashed noticeably whiter and straightened teeth while sampling drinks at a beachside bar in Exuma, Bahamas, on August 30, 2024. One fan gushed in the comments, “Now there will be no one who can say anything bad about Johnny’s teeth,” while another added, “Def got his teeth done! Looks so good.”

Johnny had previously taken heat for his yellowed and slightly crooked teeth while making appearances at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival for his film Jeanne du Barry. Numerous fans called out photos of the star’s smile as the pictures went viral, with several saying his teeth looked like they were “rotting.” Before and after photos show his transformation.