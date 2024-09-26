2024 People's Choice Country Awards Best and Worst Red Carpet Outfits

Hit or Miss! The Best and Worst Celebrity Looks From the 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards: Photos

The 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards on Thursday, September 26, mark the second annual ceremony at Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. Country music icon Shania Twain is set to take the stage as this year’s host, while Kelsea Ballerini, Keith Urban and more are scheduled to perform.

The stars are walking the red carpet outside the Opry in their best — and worst — country looks. Like every awards show, there are sure to be some fashion hits and misses.