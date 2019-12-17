Nothing like a fresh tattoo to help you get over your heartbreak. Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star Bariki “Bar” Smith decided to do something for himself after his baby mama and ex-girlfriend, Ashley Jones, made it clear that they were no longer in a relationship — by getting two new tattoos on his face! In an In Touch exclusive sneak peek for tonight’s episode, Bar celebrated his freedom as a newly single man and tattooed his forehead with two meaningful new pieces.

“I’m trying to maintain strict boundaries with Bar so there won’t be any more confusion. We talked to coordinate him having Holly for the weekend, but that’s it,” Ashley explained in a voice-over. Shortly after Bar came over to pick up Holly from Ashley’s house, he took her along with him and his friend, Kennard, to a local tattoo parlor where Bar would be getting his ink done.

“This is definitely her first tattoo parlor and it makes me kind of sad, I’m not gonna lie, that I’m about to do this in front of her but by the time she’s old enough to understand, she ain’t gonna remember,” Bar told his pal as they waited.

MTV

He went on to reveal the special meaning behind the two tattoo designs he was getting done above each of his eyebrows. “I’m getting YR474 and then on this side, I’m getting Norm. YR stands for young real, that’s my brother that passed away, 474 is the jurisdiction I’m from, it’s my district. And then Norm is for my brother that passed away.”

Even though Kennard was with Bar at the tattoo shop for moral support and to watch Holly while he was getting inked, he didn’t approve of Bar getting his face tatted. “You know how many people who done told me not to do it?” Bar said. “My mama told me not to do it. It’s my face, it’s my body.”

Kennard then asked Bar if Ashley would have accepted this if they were still together. “No, she ain’t gonna accept it now and I’m expecting a bunch of backlash about it once it’ll happen. But I ain’t gonna lie, I’ve been wanting them for a while and I didn’t do it because I was in a relationship with her and I wanted to make sure I didn’t disappoint her too much. But I mean, now that I ain’t gotta answer to nobody, I’mma do what I wanted to have done for a long time and this is one of them.” Watch the full clip above.

Teen Mom Young and Pregnant airs on MTV Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.