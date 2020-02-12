New ink! Chris Brown sported a new tattoo of Nike’s Air Jordan 3 sneaker on the right side of his face — which is placed below his Black Pyramid clothing brand logo — on Tuesday, February 11. “More tattoos last night for my brother @chrisbrownofficial. Here is this Jordan shoe that I did recently. @blackpyramidofficial,” celebrity tattoo artist GANGA, a.k.a. Joaquin Lopez, captioned a snap of the rapper’s art on Instagram.

Naturally, people took to the comments section to rave about the 30-year-old’s new addition. One person wrote, “That’s dope,” while another echoed, “So sick, bro.” A third person chimed in, writing, “Super nice!!”

Courtesy of GANGA/Instagram

This isn’t the first time the “With You” singer has put his new ink on display, though. At the 2020 Grammys, Chris smiled for the cameras with his 5-year-old daughter, Royalty, where the shoe is quite noticeable. On February 11, Chris showed off the tattoo while hanging out and laughing with his friend Gashi. “Music has a way of making people smile,” he wrote on the ‘gram.

These days, the Grammy winner is enjoying being a dad to his new son, Aeko, whom he shares with Ammika Harris. “AEKO CATORI BROWN,” Chris captioned a photo of the newborn’s feet via Instagram on December 11. Ammika, 26, also shared the same photo on her Instagram Stories at the time. “@chrisbrownofficial: Forever won’t be enough with you.”

A few weeks after Ammika debuted her new bundle of joy, Instagram trolls asked if Chris was the father of their child. “MERRY CHRISTMAS,” she captioned a snap of her son. “Try it again … He’s not looking like him … Royalty is his daughter, and she’s special and beautiful since [the] beginning,” the hater wrote. “He’s just an Asian boy, nothing more. I love babies and God forgive me, but he’s not that cute.”

Luckily, the model didn’t give the social media user the time of day. “God bless your heart,” she clapped back. However, other followers couldn’t help but gush about the little tot. “He is so handsome!!! God bless you and your family,” one person wrote. “He’s so perfect,” a second follower added.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

At the end of the day, Chris loves being a dad. “It’s actually very great. It’s very humbling, very calming,” he said On Air With Ryan Seacrest in 2016.

Maybe he will get more tattoos in honor of his two children. For now, we’ll just wait and see!