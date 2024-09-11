The 2024 MTV Video Music Awards is going to be one big party as certified hot girl Megan Thee Stallion is set to host the annual event. Music’s biggest artists including Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan and Lenny Kravitz will rock the stage, but first, they will have to make their grand entrance on the red carpet.

Set your alarms and round back here at 6 p.m. ET on Wednesday, September 11, to see your favorite celebrities walk the VMA red carpet.