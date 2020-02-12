Her body, her rules. Amber Rose loves her new face tattoo in honor of her two sons, Sebastian Thomaz and Slash Edwards, no matter what the critics say. The former video vixen responds to the claims that she’s “too pretty” to sport such daring ink in a new statement via Instagram on Wednesday, February 12.

“For the people that are telling me I’m too pretty for a face tat are the same people that would tell me that I’m ‘too pretty’ even if they thought I was ugly and lie to me lol,” the 36-year-old wrote, adding an emoji with sunglasses in the caption. “Or they would just tell me I’m ugly so either way: the moral of the story is do whatever the f–k you want in life — Muva.”

Courtesy of Amber Rose/Instagram

Amber made it clear that she’s not worried about the nay-sayers while debuting the tattoo in a recent photo. “Beauty is not what’s on the outside … it’s what’s on the inside that counts. Inside of my p—y and inside of my heart,” she captioned the snap, unveiling the words “Bash Slash” permanently etched on her forehead.

The star’s tattoo artist, Jacob Ramirez, recently shared a photo of her new ink and showed his appreciation. “Thank you @amberrose for trusting me with such a special piece,” he wrote. Back in January, he took to social media with a photo of a similar piece that he did for Amber’s beau, Alexander “AE” Edwards who is the father of her youngest son, Slash.

Courtesy of Alexander “AE” Edwards/Instagram

Alexander, 32, opted to get the birthdates of both Slash and Sebastian on his forehead with a lightning bolt in between the numbers, reading “10.10.19” and “2.21.13.” It looks like face tattoos are a hot trend in Hollywood right now, considering Chris Brown and Presley Gerber also recently gave a glimpse at their own new designs in recent weeks.

After welcoming their bundle of joy in October, the Def Jam Records executive posted a heartwarming message dedicated to his girlfriend. “Thank u @amberrose for loving me so much that u put ur body thru it 2 bring my son in2 the world,” he sweetly gushed. “I could never be as strong as u. Slash a rockstar.”