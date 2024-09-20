Bianca Censori Wears Undergarments With Kanye West in Tokyo

Bianca Censori seemed to buck the trend of her usual barely-there outfits and opted for something a little less revealing during an outing in Tokyo with husband Kanye “Ye” West.

The former model, 29, was photographed wearing a light pink camisole tank top paired with matching bike shorts that reached the top of her thighs — with the look giving more shapewear than streetwear. It appeared as though Bianca skipped out on shoes this time around and instead opted for black knee-high socks, while her hair was pulled into a bun. Ye, 47, was by Bianca’s side in a black hoodie and black shorts.

Bianca and Ye, who have been married since December 2022, were seen doing some shopping in Tokyo. The “Carnival” rapper was reportedly in town to host a listening party, but he was forced to reschedule due to typhoons hitting the area.

Bianca’s outfits in the past have been nothing short of shocking, ranging from neon green sheer tights with a bandeau top for dinner at the Cheesecake Factory to nothing but a stuffed toy cat for a night out in Miami. Fans have expressed concern about Bianca, with many believing that Ye is the one behind the risque styles.

However, on August 8, Ye’s former business partner Milo Yiannopoulos spoke out about the rapper and Bianca’s marriage and implied she was all for Ye being the one to decide what she wears.

“Bianca is a wonderful person, without whom Ye would not still be with us,” Milo, 39, wrote via X on August 8. “She’s in an impossible situation as someone who loves her husband but is also a traditionally-minded wife (notwithstanding the outfits) who honors, obeys and defers to her man. Pray for them both.”

The Hollywood Curtain / Getty Images

But later that same month, a source exclusively revealed to In Touch that the “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” artist had implemented a new set of rules for his wife, and it was likely to send her over the edge.

“It’s at a point where Ye now exerts total control over Bianca’s life. It’s obvious to everyone that he’s picking out her clothes, but it’s a lot more twisted than that,” the insider said on August 29. “Before they leave the house, Ye chooses her outfit and then makes her parade around for the camera so he can videotape her from every angle.”

Not only does Ye insist on seeing every angle of Bianca’s look, but the Grammy winner spends “hours deliberating over every item of clothing and critiques her body and how it looks right down to her private parts, it’s so demeaning and he clearly loves to debase her.”

“He has total control over who she talks to and freaks out if he sees her even looking in another man’s direction. He also screens her social media and decides what she can and can’t watch or read and says he’s doing it for her own benefit,” the source continued. “Bianca’s not allowed to go to bed until Ye tells her, which sometimes means staying up all night if he’s in one of his moods. And even though he hardly ever exercises he’s got a whole training program for her that he oversees. He even controls what she eats and drinks, it’s horrible.”