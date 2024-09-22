Angelina Jolie and Daughter Vivienne Get Matching Tattoos

Angelina Jolie and her daughter Vivienne Jolie have upped their mother-daughter game with matching tattoos.

“I got ‘Stay Gold’ with my daughter Viv during our time with The Outsiders,” Angelina, 49, said in an interview with CR Fashion Book published on September 20. “It means so much to us separately and together.”

The phrase refers to a song in the Broadway performance of The Outsiders, which the Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-produced alongside Vivienne, 16.

Angelina went on to add that she also has a tattoo of a bird that she shares “with some of [her] children that is personal to [them].”

While Angelina’s new ink is on her wrist, it’s unclear where Vivienne’s was placed.

Along with Vivienne, the Maleficent star shares Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and Vivienne’s twin brother Knox with ex-husband Brad Pitt. Angelina filed for divorce from the Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood star, 60, in 2016, and the former couple are still locked in a custody battle over the twins.

Fans noticed that Vivienne dropped “Pitt” from her last name in The Outsiders playbill, but neither mom or daughter have addressed the reason behind the change. Vivienne’s decision to drop her dad’s last name followed her older sisters Shiloh and Zahara doing the same. Zahara, 19, introduced herself as “Zahara Marley Jolie” when she officially joined her sorority Alpha Kappa Alpha at Spelman College in November 2023. However, Shiloh is the only child of Brad and Angelina to legally change her name. Soon after Shiloh turned 18 in May, she filed the paperwork to change her name to Shiloh Jolie.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

“Brad was blindsided by Shiloh dropping his last name, but he wasn’t surprised. He feels that Angie has slowly but surely turned their kids against him,” a source exclusively told In Touch at the time. “She absolutely influenced their decisions to distance themselves from their dad.”

Brad’s relationship with his children has been seemingly difficult since he and the Gone in 60 Seconds star split following her claims of the Wolfs actor becoming violent during a flight from France to Los Angeles on September 14, 2016. Brad’s lawyer, Anne Kiley, denied the accusations when she gave a statement on his behalf.

“Brad has owned everything he’s responsible for from day one —unlike the other side — but he’s not going to own anything he didn’t do,” she told NBC News in a statement. “He has been on the receiving end of every type of personal attack and misrepresentation.”

In 2020, Brad and Angelina’s son Pax allegedly penned a statement via Instagram slamming his father, and the post resurfaced in 2023.

“Happy Father’s Day to this world class a–hole!” Pax, 20, wrote in an Instagram Story, per The Daily Mail. “You time and time again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person. You have no consideration or empathy towards your 4 youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence. You will never understand the damage you’ve done to my family because you are incapable of doing so.”

Pax concluded, ​“You have made the lives of those closest to me a constant hell. You may tell yourself and the world whatever you want, but the truth will come to light someday. So, happy Father’s Day, you f–king awful human being!!!”