The whirlwind romance is over! Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber have called it quits, a source confirms to In Touch. The breakup comes as the Saturday Night Live star is focusing on his sobriety. “Pete is focusing on getting his life back on track,” the insider exclusively tells In Touch. “Cindy [Crawford] and Rande [Gerber] are relieved the relationship is over.”

Romance rumors first started swirling around Pete, 26, and Kaia, 18, back in October 2019. An eyewitness who spotted the lovebirds at Sadelle’s in New York City revealed exclusively to In Touch that “they were laughing with each other and eating” during their dinner date. “They seemed happy,” the source shared. Though they “weren’t touchy” in public, “they were just happy to be around each other.”

By November 2019, the model was seen wearing a “P” necklace and attending the comedian’s stand-up shows. Later that month, the two celebrated his birthday together at an SNL afterparty. Though they didn’t hold hands in front of everyone, a source spilled to Us Weekly that they were “very flirty throughout the night.” Just before Thanksgiving, cameras caught the couple packing on the PDA while hanging poolside in Miami.

In December 2019, Pete finally confirmed that they were dating during a “Weekend Update” segment on his show while joking around with host Colin Jost. “It’s not fair, Colin. You get to date a famous woman and everyone’s delighted. But when I do it, the world wants to punch me in the throat,” he joked. “What’d I do? If I’m your type of guy that your daughter — or mother — is into, then trust me, I’m the best-case scenario. There are a million guys who look like me, and I’m the only one with a job. It’s like, me or Tyga.”

The star also used the segment to hint that he was heading back into treatment for his sobriety. “I’m going on a little ‘vacation,'” he playfully shared about his holiday plans. “You know, the kind of vacation where insurance pays for some of it and they take your phone and shoelaces and you have roommates, but it still costs like $100,000.”