Kanye West shocked fans when he debuted a shiny new set of teeth in January 2024 via social media. While the rapper never specifically stated the reasoning behind his decision to sport a titanium grill, he did hint at the look he was going for.

In his Instagram Stories, Kanye shared a photo of his new ​titanium grill, complete with fangs, followed by a picture of the infamous James Bond villain known as Jaws. Jaws, who was played by Richard Kiel in The Spy Who Loved Me and Moonraker, received his nickname because of his metal teeth.

But did the ​”Runaway” artist actually get his teeth removed for the look?

Did Kanye West Have His Teeth Removed and Replaced With Titanium Dentures?

On January 17, the Daily Mail reported that the “Gold Digger” rapper underwent a dental procedure to replace all of his teeth with a set of titanium dentures. The publication stated that the “implant [was] a new surgical model and is unique to the musician – with the total cost rumored to be an eye-watering $850,000.”

Kanye West/Instagram

However, Complex reported a different story.

“Ye had a procedure done called fixed prosthodontics where the grills, which were designed by Ye alongside his doctor and made of titanium, palladium, platinum, and other precious metals, are fixed to his teeth,” the article read.

Plus, Dr. Thomas Connelly who performed the procedure chimed in as well.

“He did not have his teeth removed,” Dr. Connelly said. “He still has a full dentition. Healthy and happy.”

Kanye West Is No Stranger to Dental Makeovers

This wasn’t the first time Kanye has changed up his teeth. In a 2010 appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show, Ellen pointed out Kanye’s bottom row of teeth were made of diamonds and gold. She then added that the rapper said it wasn’t a grill.

“Yeah, it’s like really my real teeth,” Kanye replied with a smile.

When Ellen asked if they were placed on top of his original teeth, he added, “It’s, like, replaced my bottom row of teeth. I just thought diamonds were cooler.”

However, certain experts weren’t convinced. In an October 2010 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Dr. Emanuel Layliev of the New York Center for Cosmetic Dentistry said that while Kanye having his teeth removed was a possibility it wasn’t very likely.

“I really doubt that the gold was extended into his actual socket within the gum and bone to replace the actual teeth themselves,” Dr. Layliev explained. “There’s no way you can just place the gold into the gum or the bone without any connection to your natural teeth.”