Comedian Pete Davidson publicly addressed his rumored relationship with model Kaia Gerber, and seemingly confirmed their dating rumors. Pete, 26, seemed to be in good spirits during the “Weekend Update,” and he poked fun at himself while also hinting at an upcoming rehab stint.

“Weekend Update” host Colin Jost asked Pete if he had been dating anyone recently, and Pete confirmed. “Yeah, and it’s not fair, Colin. You get to date a famous woman and everyone’s delighted. But when I do it, the world wants to punch me in the throat. What’d I do? If I’m your type of guy that your daughter — or mother — is into, then trust me, I’m the best case scenario. There are a million guys who look like me and I’m the only one with a job. It’s like, me or Tyga,” he said.

Pete and Kaia, 18, first sparked dating rumors when they were spotted out on a date at Sadelle’s in New York City back in late October. “They were laughing with each other and eating,” an eyewitness exclusively told In Touch at the time. “They seemed happy.” The two dined alone and “weren’t touchy at all,” according to the onlooker. “They were just happy to be around each other.”

After that, the couple was spotted out and about a handful of times, and Kaia even celebrated Pete’s 26th birthday on November 16 with a birthday cake from NYC’s famed Magnolia Bakery, and they partied together at a Saturday Night Live afterparty over his birthday weekend. Most recently, Pete and Kaia jetted off together for a sexy couples’ getaway in Miami on November 23, where they packed on the PDA poolside and on the beach.

Later in the segment, Colin, 37, asked Pete about his holiday plans. “Oh, I’m going on a little ‘vacation,’” the jokester replied, with air quotes and seemed to hint at a possible upcoming rehab stint. Colin asked Pete why he replied with air quotes, and he said, “You know, the kind of vacation where insurance pays for some of it and they take your phone and shoelaces and you have roommates, but it still costs like $100,000.”