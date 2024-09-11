Sister Wives’ Meri Brown's Weight Loss Transformation Photos

Fans have watched Meri Brown transform in many aspects of her life since making her reality TV debut on Sister Wives in 2010. After raising the polygamous family’s kids and divorcing ex-husband Kody Brown, her most recent change has been her weight loss journey.

The TLC star shared a motivational message via Instagram in September 2024 alongside a full-body photo of herself in Tuachan, Utah. Meri displayed a genuine smile in the picture and fans noticed that she looked slimmer.

“You look fantastic! And more importantly, happy,” one fan wrote in the comments section of the post.