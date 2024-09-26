2024 People's Choice Country Awards Red Carpet: Star Outfit Photos

Stars on the 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards Red Carpet Are Dressed to Impress! Outfits Photos

Country’s finest have arrived! The People’s Choice Country Awards is back for its second annual ceremony on Thursday, September 26, at none other than Nashville’s iconic Grand Ole Opry.

With country music icon Shania Twain hosting and Zach Bryan leading the nominations, this year’s event is set to top last year’s — including the stunning fashion on the red carpet.