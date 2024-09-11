Bring it on! The 2024 MTV VMAs have such an incredible lineup of performers and presenters, meaning the red carpet will provide some thrills and chills when it comes to the best and worst dressed celebrities.

Taylor Swift is expected to attend the Wednesday, September 11, ceremony at New York’s UBS Arena. She’s in the lead with 12 VMA nominations. Other style stars including Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter both have six chances to win a Moonman.

Performers for the 2024 VMAs include Halsey, Megan Thee Stallion, Camila Cabello and Chapell Roan, all singers who have had both major red carpet wins as well as some more tragic looks at past events.

Check back here at 6 p.m. ET for the best and worst dressed stars in photos from the red carpet.