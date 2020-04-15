So far so good! Cameron Diaz and husband Benji Madden are only three months into parenthood, but the 47-year-old can already see what an “incredible” father the Good Charlotte frontman is to their daughter, Raddix.

“After we do bath time with our baby and we put her to sleep, Benji puts her to bed, he’s so good. He’s such an amazing father. I’m so lucky he’s my baby’s father. He’s incredible,” the former actress told friend and Who What Wear CEO Katherine Power on Instagram Live on Tuesday, April 14. “He puts her down and I go into the kitchen and I pour myself a nice glass of red wine. I start my cooking, I put on my show, whatever it is.”

The Shrek star added, “I love being a mother. It’s the best, best, best part of my life,” she said. “I’m so grateful and so happy and it’s the best thing ever and I’m so lucky to do it with Benj and we’re having the best time. I’m thrilled. I can’t believe it.”

In March, a source told In Touch exclusively that Benji “can’t get enough” of their baby girl. “Benji is super hands-on, Cameron’s favorite thing in the world is watching Benji hold her. It fills her heart.”

The couple surprised fans when they announced the birth of their first child in January. “She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family. While we are also overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy,” Cameron and Benji wrote on Instagram at the time. “So, we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really, really cute!! Some would even say RAD.”

Shutterstock

Up until now, Cameron has been silent on social media while Benji has posted only a handful of updates. On February 21, he sweetly wrote on Instagram, “My wife and daughter fill me up with so much gratitude. Every day, I feel so lucky. Just wanted to say it out loud!!!” And on March 8, he said, “Happy International Women’s Day — love and respect. Being a girl dad is the best thing ever.”

The couple is currently quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic, but Cameron says she doesn’t mind. “I’ve kinda been living a quarantine life anyhow because I have a three-month-old, three-and-a-half-month. So my life has been completely quiet and still for the last few months,” she said. “But I was able to have my friends over all the time. And now I just don’t see anybody.”

She added that you can usually find her doing one of three things. “I’m either cooking, cleaning or taking care of my baby — and usually all at the same time.” That said, she makes sure to still have time to relax. “I have to cook at night. I know people hate cooking … I drink [wine] every night it’s my wind down for the day,” she detailed.

A separate source told In Touch exclusively the A-listers are “closer” after welcoming Raddix into their lives. “They love being parents.”

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, In Touch wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.