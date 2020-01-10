There’s no denying that Raddix Madden is a super fierce baby name, but what is its meaning? As it turns out, there’s a pretty good reason Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden picked that moniker for their daughter — and they didn’t just find it in a baby name book. Instead, a source close to the couple revealed to Us Weekly that they pretty much invented it themselves. But it doesn’t just sound cool. It’s pretty sentimental, too.

According to the insider, Raddix is the combination of the word “rad,” a favorite of the rocker family, and a translation of the phrase “new beginning.” Cameron, 47, and Benji, 40, wanted to honor the difficult road they had and all the disappointments they dealt with before becoming parents. “It’s so like Cam and Benji to pick a quirky yet meaningful name,” the source said. “They agree it suits her perfectly.”

The new addition to the family, who came late in the game for the couple, is a blessing they’ve decided to keep to themselves. “While we are … overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy,” the stars shared on January 3 after announcing the birth of their daughter. “So, we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really, really cute!! Some would even say RAD.”

Behind closed doors, however, they couldn’t be happier. “It’s been like a magical whirlwind,” a source told Us. “They went through so much to get to this point. … Cameron feels like this baby is truly a miracle.” So does her husband — and in addition to treating his daughter like a princess, he’s also treating his wife like a queen. “[He is] waiting on Cam hand and foot, which is really sweet to see.”

The new parents have also been turning to a mom and dad with a little more experience than they have, relying on brother Joel Madden and sister-in-law Nicole Richie. “Cameron is definitely looking to Nicole for advice and for a helping hand,” an insider exclusively told In Touch. “Cameron thinks Nicole is amazing, how she juggles work with her family and always seems to be making the best choices for her kids. … They spend so much time at each other’s houses, and Cameron and Benji have always helped out Nicole and Joel with their kids. They are super close.”