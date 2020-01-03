She never seemed sure about this step. Cameron Diaz had a lot of things to say about motherhood before her husband, Benji Madden, made the surprising announcement on January 3 that they welcomed a baby girl together.

For instance, the actress once told Esquire, “It’s so much more work to have children” compared to just being responsible for yourself. That’s not an unfair observation to make! But she must have changed her mind and decided along with her spouse that it was something she wanted after all.

Cameron, 47, and Benji, 40, shared via his Instagram that they are now parents with the caption, “Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden.”

“She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family,” the musician added. “While we are also overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy. So, we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really, really cute!! Some would even say RAD.” Benji concluded, “From our family to all of yours, we’re sending our love and best wishes for a Happy New Year and a Happy New Decade. Sincerely, Cameron&Benj.”

Cameron posted the same note over on her own Instagram page but offered no other comments about suddenly being a mom. Comments were also turned off on both messages, so fans couldn’t offer congratulations or criticism to either new parent.

Cameron and Benji started dating in May 2014 and got married in January 2015. They’ve been seen out on date nights since, and always seem very happy together. The actress told People in June 2017, “He’s just my partner in life, in everything. I’ve never had anyone who supported me so much and gave me so much courage to be myself and to really explore myself. My husband has been able to show me what it’s like to be an equal. And I’ve learned so much from him. I look at him every day, and he inspires me. I feel so lucky.”

