Baby bliss! Newly minted parents Cameron Diaz and her husband, Benji Madden, “can’t get enough” of their daughter, Raddix, a source exclusively tells In Touch. “Benji is super hands-on, Cameron’s favorite thing in the world is watching Benji hold her. It fills her heart.”

The former actress, 47, and Good Charlotte frontman, 41, announced the birth of their first child in January. “She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family. While we are also overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy,” Cameron and Benji wrote on Instagram at the time. “So, we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really, really cute!! Some would even say RAD.”

The couple has yet to post any more updates on Raddix. Instead, they are fully immersing themselves in life at home.“This is a very special time for them. They have their little family and nothing else matters,” adds the insider.

Unfortunately, with the continued spread of the coronavirus, Cameron is feeling some anxiety, but she does her best to keep it at bay. “There’s a lot going on in the world and she is nervous about the virus spreading and businesses failing, but she feels safe in her little cocoon,” says the source. “Cameron is blessed that she has Benji and Rad in her life.”

While the longtime couple has always had a special connection, their baby “has definitely brought them closer together,” assures the insider. “Don’t get me wrong, they were super happy and madly in love before, but there was something missing. Even before they were married they talked about starting a family, so this was always something they were striving for. They love being parents.”

Should Cameron and Benji run into any parenting snafus, they have sister-in-law Nicole Richie to lean on for advice. “Cameron is definitely looking to Nicole for advice and for a helping hand,” a separate source told In Touch. “Cameron thinks Nicole is amazing, how she juggles work with her family and always seems to be making the best choices for her kids.”

It really does take a village!