Congrats! Cameron Diaz and her husband, Benji Madden, announced that they are now proud parents to a baby girl on Friday, January 3, via Instagram. “Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden,” the 40-year-old began. “She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family. While we are also overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy. So, we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really, really cute!! Some would even say RAD.”

He continued, “From our family to all of yours, we’re sending our love and best wishes for a Happy New Year and a Happy New Decade. Sincerely, Cameron&Benj.” For her part, the 47-year-old actress also posted the same note on her Instagram page.

Courtesy of Benji Madden/Instagram

But it’s not a total shock that the blonde babe wanted to have kids since she was adamant it would happen when the timing was right. “I’ve never said never to anything in life,” she told The Telegraph in April 2014. “If I wanted kids, at any point in life, I would have them. But I’m certain that if at any point I wanted a child, that child would find its way into my life, whether through adoption or through being in a relationship with somebody who has a child. I can’t see the future, but one thing I do know is that I’m not childless.”

The couple began dating in May 2014 and got married in January 2015. Since then, the pair has been spotted out and about on date nights. Clearly, the Hollywood A-listers are a perfect match since the There’s Something About Mary alum couldn’t help but gush over her rocker hubby in June 2017. “He’s just my partner in life, in everything,” she said a wellness summit panel in California at the time. “I’ve never had anyone who supported me so much and gave me so much courage to be myself and to really explore myself. My husband has been able to show me what it’s like to be an equal. And I’ve learned so much from him. I look at him every day, and he inspires me. I feel so lucky.”

While the celeb couple is notoriously private about their relationship, the “Hold On” singer leaves little love notes about his wife on social media. “Happy birthday to my beautiful,” he wrote in August. “You deserve everything good that the universe has to give. I’m yours always forever. Many more, baby.”

Courtesy of Benji Madden/Instagram

We are so happy for these two!