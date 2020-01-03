Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden’s Relationship Timeline: From Their First Meeting to Parenthood

What a journey it’s been! Cameron Diaz and her rocker husband, Benji Madden, surprised fans all over the world by announcing they recently welcomed a baby girl, Raddix, in a shared statement on January 3, 2020, just a few days before their fifth wedding anniversary. Over the years, the pair has proven to be one of the strongest power couples in Hollywood — having first crossed paths back in 2004.

Perhaps it was fate for them to end up together! Over a decade ago, Cameron, 47, and the Good Charlotte singer, 40, posed for a quick photo op with his brother, Joel Madden, at the ’NSync’s Challenge For The Children Celebrity Basketball Game. At the time they barely knew each other, but that dynamic later changed.

The Bad Teacher actress has been romantically linked to other stars in the past, including Justin Timberlake and Alex Rodriguez. However, when she started dating Benji in May 2014, the Mask actress said she felt a connection with him that she hadn’t previously experienced.

So, how exactly did they formally meet again? Cameron said she and Benji were introduced during a dinner party at her house with Nicole Richie and her husband, Joel. The musician asked if he could invite his sibling over to the shindig and the rest was history.

Benji and Cameron soon fell head over heels in love with each other and ultimately tied the knot on January 5, 2015. “It’s pretty awesome. I didn’t think [getting married] was something I’d do, and I don’t know if I’d have done it if I hadn’t met my husband. It was a surprise,” the Charlie’s Angels stunner told Harper’s Bazaar during a candid interview following their romantic nuptials.

Since then, the couple has gushed over each other in a few heartwarming statements on Instagram. In February 2019, the “Dance Floor Anthem” singer called Cameron the “light” of his life and he shared another sweet message on her birthday in August.

“You deserve everything good that the universe has to give. I’m yours always forever. Many more baby,” he wrote.

