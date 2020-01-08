Overjoyed! Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden welcomed their new daughter, Raddix, earlier this month via surrogate, and they feel like the wait was definitely worth it. “They went through so much to get to this point,” a source told Us Weekly. “Cameron feels like this baby is truly a miracle.”

Despite all the changes, the celebrity couple is adjusting to their new normal just fine. “It’s been like a magical whirlwind,” a second insider dished. The Good Charlotte rocker, 40, has been “waiting on Cam hand and food, which is really sweet to see,” they added.

Luckily, the 47-year-old actress has been leaning on Benji’s twin brother, Joel Madden, and sister-in-law Nicole Richie during this transitional — but joyous — time in their lives. “Cameron is definitely looking to Nicole for advice and for a helping hand,” a source told In Touch exclusively. “Cameron thinks Nicole is amazing — how she juggles work with her family and always seems to be making the best choices for her kids.”

Shutterstock

It definitely makes it easier for the blonde beauty to adjust to motherhood when she has her pal Nicole, 38, by her side. “Best friends married to twin brothers — only in Hollywood!” the insider noted. “Cameron and Nicole live a few houses away from each other in the same development. They spend so much time at each other’s houses, and Cameron and Benji have always helped Nicole and Joel with their kids. They are super close.”

The There’s Something About Mary alum is not only looking to the fashion designer for advice about newborns, but she also is mirroring a similar healthy mentality that Nicole instills in her own two kids — Harlow, 11, and Sparrow, 10. “Cameron is very health-minded and is so impressed with how knowledgeable Nicole is about nutrition and keeping a healthy home environment for the kids,” the source continued. “She will be modeling herself after Nicole for sure!”

On January 3, the California native revealed the exciting news about their growing family on Instagram. “Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden,” she wrote. “She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family. While we are also overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy. So, we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really, really cute!! Some would even say RAD.”

Courtesy of Benji Madden/Instagram

She added, “From our family to all of yours, we’re sending our love and best wishes for a Happy New Year and a Happy New Decade. Sincerely, Cameron&Benj.”

The Hollywood A-listers — who have been together since May 2014 — rarely talk about their personal life, but every now and then, Benji writes sweet notes about his wife on social media. “Happy birthday to my beautiful,” he wrote in August. “You deserve everything good that the universe has to give. I’m yours always forever. Many more, baby.”

We are so happy for these two!