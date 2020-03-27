Completing the puzzle. Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden are even “closer” after welcoming their daughter Raddix, a source tells In Touch exclusively. “They love being parents.”

“Don’t get me wrong, they were super happy and madly in love before, but there was something missing,” the source continues. “Even before they were married, they talked about starting a family, so this was always something they were striving for.”

As for the 47-year-old, she is “still in heaven,” the insider adds. “She and Benji are taking coronavirus self-quarantine very seriously and not letting anyone near their precious little Raddix.”

On March 20, the couple made a rare public appearance to stock up on provisions in the throes of the coronavirus outbreak. They were seen wearing plastic gloves and being extra cautious.

In January, the rocker and actress shocked fans when they announced the birth of their first child. “Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden,” the Good Charlotte singer wrote on Instagram. “She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family. While we are also overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy. So, we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really, really cute!! Some would even say RAD.”

The duo welcomed their child via surrogate after several failed attempts at IVF, a source told Us Weekly in January. “They went through so much to get to this point,” the insider said. “Cameron feels like this baby is truly a miracle.”

Luckily, Cameron has her sister-in-law Nicole Richie to lean on for some parenting tips. “Cameron is definitely looking to Nicole for advice and for a helping hand,” an additional insider exclusively told In Touch. “Cameron thinks Nicole is amazing, how she juggles work with her family and always seems to be making the best choices for her kids.”

“Cameron is very health-minded and is so impressed with how knowledgeable Nicole is about nutrition and keeping a healthy home environment for her kids,” the source continued. “She will be modeling herself after Nicole for sure!”