Mommy deserves some me-time! Cameron Diaz was spotted looking cute and casual while out for a day of pampering one month after welcoming baby No. 1 — a baby girl named Raddix — with her husband, Benji Madden. The actress, 47, was seen out and about in Los Angeles as she visited a nail salon and a skincare salon for some self-care.

The new mama looked comfy and trendy in a classic white T-shirt, a pair of distressed light wash denim jeans, white sneakers, a long black cardigan and a crossbody bag. She carried a glass swing-top bottle and her short, blonde hair was up in a loose ponytail. She finished her look with a pair of chic tortoiseshell sunglasses.

This is the second time Cameron has been spotted out in public since becoming a first-time mom. On January 16, the There’s Something About Mary alum was seen leaving a friend‘s house after a visit.

Cameron and Benji, 40, announced the birth of their little girl via social media on January 3. “Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden,” the Good Charlotte rocker began. “She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family. While we are also overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy. So, we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really, really cute!! Some would even say RAD.”

While the couple’s baby news came as a surprise to many fans, sources previously revealed to Us Weekly that they had been quietly trying to have a child via IVF, acupuncture and supplements for years, but they were, unfortunately, unable to conceive. But thankfully, they were able to make their parenthood dreams come true with the help of a surrogate. “They went through so much to get to this point,” the source said. “Cameron feels like this baby is truly a miracle.”

“They just can’t believe their little miracle is finally here,” the insider continued. “They’ve spent the last five years hoping for this, and it surpassed all of their expectations.”