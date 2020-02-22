He’s counting his blessings. Benji Madden returned to social media with a touching statement about his longtime love, Cameron Diaz, and their precious new addition, Raddix, on Friday, February 21. The Good Charlotte singer couldn’t help but gush over his girls, and he let the world know how incredibly happy he is with his beautiful family.

“My wife and daughter fill me up with so much gratitude ❤️ Everyday, I feel so lucky ❤️Just wanted to say it out loud!!! Much love and best wishes,” the 40-year-old captioned the image, showing three red roses.

Jessie J sweetly replied with a heart and prayer emoji, while several other fans shared the same sentiments in the comments section. “You deserve all of the happiness Benji. I am so happy for you,” one wrote. “Enjoy every moment!” another responded.

Courtesy of Benji Madden/Instagram

The rocker and his other half, 47, have both kept quiet on Instagram ever since they announced the birth of their daughter one month ago, so many of his followers were over the moon to get a joyous update.

When the couple first broke the news about their baby girl, Benji and Cameron revealed how excited they were to expand their brood. “She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family,” the dynamic duo wrote in their shared statement. “While we are also overjoyed to share this, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy. So, we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really, really cute!! Some would even say RAD.”

A few weeks later, more details were revealed about their bundle of joy. Raddix was actually born on December 30, 2019, at Cedar’s Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, according to The Blast. She also has two middle names: Chloe Wildflower!

Courtesy of Benji Madden/Instagram

The lovebirds reportedly welcomed their daughter via a surrogate, after trying to conceive a child via IVF for several years. Now that she’s a proud mother of one, the Bad Teacher actress has been turning to sister-in-law Nicole Richie for parenting tips as she learns the ropes.

“Cameron is definitely looking to Nicole for advice and for a helping hand,” an insider told In Touch exclusively. “Cameron thinks Nicole is amazing, how she juggles work with her family and always seems to be making the best choices for her kids.”