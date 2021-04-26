Dapper Dude! Brad Pitt’s Man Bun Stole the Show While Presenting Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars

Taking the stage! Brad Pitt commanded the 2021 Oscars stage on Sunday, April 25, with his dapper duds. The 57-year-old actor wore a sharp black suit with a white button-down shirt and handsome bowtie while presenting the award for Best Supporting Actress at the ritzy event, but we must admit, his man bun stone the show! Traditionally held at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre, the in-person awards show took place at two locations amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. With some of the show’s elements broadcast from the Dolby, other stars attended the 93rd Academy Awards at Union Station in Los Angeles.

Fans started to worry that he might be a no-show after he skipped the red carpet and only appeared at the 2-hour mark of the 3-hour awards show. Luckily, his appearance was well worth the wait, and Minari star Yuh-Jung Youn gushed over the hunk while accepting her well-deserved award. “Mr. Brad Pitt … Finally! It’s nice to meet you!” she laughed as he waved from backstage.

Brad, for his part, stayed looking suave for the entire evening, especially when taking the stage to present. His role as a presenter comes one year after his monumental win in the Best Actor in a Supporting Role category for his role as Cliff Booth in the Quentin Tarantino-directed film Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood. While taking the stage to accept his award at the 2020 ceremony, the Fight Club alum thanked the filmmaker, calling him “original” and “one-of-a-kind.” Brad also shouted out costar Leonardo DiCaprio. “Leo, I’ll ride on your coattails any day, man,” he gushed.

Before stepping off the stage, the father of six dedicated his win to his children. “This is for my kids, who color everything I do. I adore you,” he said. The actor and Angelina Jolie — with whom he split in September 2016 — share Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and twins, Knox and Vivienne, 12.

Just before the ongoing coronavirus pandemic shut down Hollywood in March 2020, awards show season was gearing up to be a big one for Brad. Along with his Academy Award win, he took home a Golden Globe and SAG Award for his role in the fan-favorite flick. Following his win as Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role at the SAG Awards, the Ad Astra star made headlines after sharing a moment backstage with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, who also nabbed a win that same evening.

The former flames continued to send fans into a frenzy when they reunited, once again, during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown. The Ocean’s Eleven star and Friends alum, 52, teamed up with other famous faces, including like Morgan Freeman, for a virtual reading of Fast Times at Ridgemont High in September 2020. During one portion of the livestream, Brad’s character (also named Brad) fantasized about the Jen’s character, making him blush.

“Hi, Brad. You know how cute I always thought you were. I think you’re so sexy. Will you come to me?” the actress said, while they both struggled to keep a straight face.

Since then, fans of the A-listers have hoped for more accidental run-ins between Brad and Jen in the future. Who knows what awards show season will bring?!

