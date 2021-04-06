Stepping out. Maddox Jolie-Pitt was spotted enjoying lunch with a friend at Wurstküche restaurant in West Hollywood during a rare outing on Monday, April 5, after testifying against his father amid Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie‘s ongoing custody battle.

The 19-year-old sipped on a beer while sitting outside with his face mask resting on his chin. He wore an all-black ensemble — sweatshirt, sweatpants, beanie and sneakers — while sharing a laugh with his pal. The outing comes nearly two weeks after a source told In Touch on March 25 that Maddox was looking forward to heading back to school following his parents’ divorce drama.

“He actually hates all the divorce and custody back and forth and can’t wait for it to be over,” the insider said.

The student has been completing his studies at home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and in an April 2020 interview with DongA Daily, Jolie, 45, said her eldest son would be headed back to Yonsei University in South Korea “as soon as things settle.”

Jolie adopted Maddox in 2002, two years before she and Pitt, 57, started dating in 2004. Two years later, the Ad Astra actor officially adopted and helped raise Maddox. The couple announced their split in September 2016, and the divorce proceedings are ongoing.

On March 18, Us Weekly reported that Maddox “has already given testimony” against the Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood star as the ex’s divorce battle continues. A source told the publication that “it wasn’t very flattering toward Brad.”

“He doesn’t use Pitt as his last name on documents that aren’t legal and instead uses Jolie,” the insider added. “Maddox wants to legally change his last name to Jolie, which Angelina has said she doesn’t support.”

Maddox’s reported statement came after the Maleficent actress filed court documents on March 12 that accused her ex-husband of domestic violence. The docs, obtained by In Touch, alleged that Jolie has “proof and authority in support” of her claims and offered “testimony of minor children” so their children Maddox, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and the twins, Knox and Vivienne, 12, would be able to speak out.

Following the filing, a separate source told In Touch that “when they were first divorced in the fall of 2016 … she made similar allegations (about what happened on their plane ride back to the U.S.) which were reported to the authorities and thoroughly investigated before no action was taken.”

Maddox, for his part, recently started opening up about the drama with his father. In a September 2019 video interview exclusively obtained by In Touch, Pitt’s son commented on the nature of their relationship. When asked if he foresees their bond strengthening in the future, Maddox replied, “Whatever happens, happens.”

Another insider told In Touch exclusively on March 24 that, amid all the drama, Pitt “hasn’t given up hope,” when it comes to fixing his strained relationship with Maddox. “Brad loves Maddox and will always be there for him and his siblings,” the source said.

