Brad Pitt Just Keeps Getting Better and Better With Age — See His Transformation Over the Years

If you’ve been on the Brad Pitt bandwagon for years now, we get it. The actor has been in the public eye ever since he got his big break in Thelma & Louise in 1991, and since then, he has gone onto to star in huge box office films including Ocean’s Eleven, Troy and Mr. and Mrs. Smith. Not only is the 56-year-old actor ~dreamy,~ but he is also single and dipping his feet into the dating pool.

The Ad Astra star — who shares Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and twins Vivienne and Knox, both 11, with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie — has been linked to other women in the past several months, but nothing seems to be sticking. So, ladies, this could be your chance!

Over the summer, Brad “put himself back on the market, and for the first time in years, he’s having the time of his life,” a source told In Touch exclusively. “He suffered for years with Angie, and the aftermath of their breakup was brutal. Now, as their divorce comes to an end, he feels light. The sparkle is back in his eyes. He’s sober and looks better than he has in years, so he’s not having any problems finding dates.” The insider added, “Brad feels like he’s been given a new lease on life. Honestly, he hasn’t been this happy in years.”

Even though the handsome hunk was spotted at his ex Jennifer Aniston’s 50th birthday party earlier this year, it doesn’t seem like they will be riding into the sunset anytime soon. Although, fans of the former flames are hoping for the best.

Meanwhile, the dad of six is gearing up to spend time with his crew for the holidays. “It looks like Brad and Angie, 44, are finally setting aside their baggage so that some of the kids can spend Christmas time with dad,” a second source dished to In Touch exclusively. “Brad’s getting Shiloh and the twins for part of the holiday. He’s hoping they go back to their mom with some great memories.

Despite some hard times over the past few years — Brad and Angie were involved in a bitter custody battle — it seems like Brad is finally in a great place in his life and in his career. We can’t wait to see what he does next!

