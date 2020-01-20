So good! Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston shared a “sweet little moment” at the 2020 SAG Awards on January 19, an eyewitness tells In Touch exclusively. After they each won their category — Brad for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role and Jennifer for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series — the exes ran into each other backstage and briefly held hands while passing by.

“It all happened so fast, but at the same time, it felt like it was in slow motion,” the onlooker explains. “Brad and Jen happened to pass each other in the hall, right here in front of me. Everyone was a flutter, giddy with excitement.”

Photos show Brad, 56, gently grabbing on to the 50-year-old’s wrist as she breezed past him. “He grabbed onto her as she was walking over. They had this sweet little moment with what looked like a hug and a cheek kiss,” the insider reveals about the interaction. “They were whispering something to each other but with all the commotion it couldn’t be heard.”

Although the actors split in 2005 after five years of marriage, they are now close friends and even reunited at a Christmas party before the new year. Their chemistry can still light up a room. “The moment warmed everyone’s hearts,” the source adds. “It was thrilling to see them together and how happy they seemed to be to run into each other. It all ended too soon as they were both shuffled along so quickly.”

The encounter seemingly had an impact on the Friends star. A second source revealed exclusively to In Touch that she “couldn’t stop smiling” after the adorable moment with her ex-husband. “She was cracking jokes with reporters,” the insider detailed about what was happening backstage at the SAGs. “Reporters were commenting that this was the happiest they’ve ever seen her, the best mood they ever witnessed from the typically press-shy, more closed off Jen.”

Is there hope for Brad and Jen? The Fight Club actor is still legally married to Angelina Jolie, despite the pair calling it quits in 2016. They came to a custody agreement for their six children — Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13 and 11-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox — in November 2018 but have not finalized their divorce yet. The actors got hitched in 2014 and have been together for a total of 12 years.

