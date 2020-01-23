At least he got a kick out of it! Brad Pitt couldn’t help but chuckle when asked if he will be taking his ex Jennifer Aniston to the 2020 Oscars after their recent reunion at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. The Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood actor appeared to blush while being questioned about his former flame at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

“Do you have a date for the Oscars?” the reporter began in a video obtained by DailyMailTV, and Brad, 56, already started to erupt in laughter. “Will you take Jen with you?” they added. The Hollywood heartthrob continued to crack up at the inquiry and replied, “No, I don’t have a date,” so it looks like he will be riding solo to the event.

As In Touch previously reported, the A-lister was all smiles while making an appearance at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival’s Maltin Modern Master Award Panel on January 22 — three days after he crossed paths with Jen.

“He arrived at 7 p.m. to insane screams from fans lining the barriers on the street, which was blocked off,” an onlooker revealed. “He took the time to walk around to each side of the street and smile and wave to each section of fans.”

Fans have been buzzing about Brad and Jen, 50, after watching their heartwarming interaction at the SAG Awards on January 19. That night, the Ad Astra star and Friends alum were spotted hugging backstage after they both took home a prize. Brad secured the win for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role and Jennifer earned the top spot for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series.

“It all happened so fast, but at the same time, it felt like it was in slow motion,” the eyewitness told In Touch about their moment together. “Brad and Jen happened to pass each other in the hall, right here in front of me. Everyone was a flutter, giddy with excitement.”

The film producer was also spotted watching Jennifer’s acceptance speech, something she later called “sweet.”

As expected, fans are thrilled to see the exes getting along fabulously nearly 15 years after their divorce. “They’re obviously on friendly terms, and the more time that passes, the closer they seem to be getting,” an insider previously told In Touch. “Brad has clearly made amends with Jen.”