He’s Come So Far! See How Pax Jolie-Pitt Has Transformed in the Public Eye

It seems like just yesterday he was a little kid. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt‘s son Pax Jolie-Pitt really transformed since he was introduced to the world as their newest child in 2007. Although Angelina applied to adopt him as a single parent at first — since his birth country Vietnam has regulations that don’t allow unmarried couples to co-adopt — she visited the orphanage where he spent the first few years of his life with Brad, and he was really theirs from the start.

Pax is now 16 years old and seems to be thriving. When he first came into the Jolie-Pitt family, he was just 3 years old and joined his then-5-year-old brother Maddox Jolie-Pitt and sister Zahara Jolie-Pitt, then 2, who were both also adopted. He also gained a younger sibling in Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, who was born in Namibia on May 27, 2006.

Since then, Pax has become a big brother to two more siblings — Angelina and Brad’s twins, Vivienne and Knox Jolie-Pitt — in 2008. For much of his life, Pax’s parents were not married, but they were wed on August 23, 2014. Sadly, just two years later, the couple separated and Angelina filed for divorce in September 2016. The actress requested physical custody of their children — including Pax — at first, but they later reached a custody agreement that worked for both parents but remained “confidential to protect the best interests of the children,” Angelina’s attorney Samantha Bley DeJean shared on November 30, 2018.

These days, Pax’s famous dad is doing whatever he can to spend time with all of his kids. “They do simple things like cook or watch movies,” a source close to the star told Us Weekly in June 2019. “He encourages them to pursue their hobbies … They love to hang out and talk. Brad talks to them about whatever is on their minds — he’s a great listener.”

Pax gets to spend plenty of time with his celebrity mama, too. In an August 2019 issue of ELLE magazine, Angelina wrote of her sons Pax, Maddox and Knox, “I could not be prouder of my sons for the men they are becoming, the way they respect their sisters and are respected by them.”

