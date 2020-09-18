Brad Pitt Blushes as Jennifer Aniston Describes Him as ‘So Sexy’ in Flirty ‘Fast Times’ Table Read

Flirty reunion! Brad Pitt‘s ex-wife Jennifer Aniston said he was “so sexy” during a virtual reading of Fast Times at Ridgemont High.

Brad’s character (also named Brad) is supposed to be “jacking off” — ahem, as narrator Morgan Freeman put it — while fantasizing about Jennifer’s character, Linda Barrett. As Morgan described the fantasy, the rest of the cast had a difficult time keeping a straight face during the reading, which was livestreamed on September 17 for Dane Cook‘s Feelin’ A-Live on Facebook, TikTok and LiveXLive.

“[Linda’s] breasts seem even bigger than usual. Her nipples are hard,” Morgan read in his dramatic tone, leading A-listers like Matthew McConaughey, Julia Roberts, Jimmy Kimmel and Sean Penn (who also participated in the table read) to crack a smile. Then, Jennifer read her line:

“Hi, Brad. You know how cute I always thought you were. I think you’re so sexy. Will you come to me?” Brad blushed as they both smiled.

Courtesy of Facebook

The former spouses first met back in 1994 because their managers were friendly. They wed in 2000 and split five years later. Following his breakup with Angelina Jolie in 2016, fans have been hoping for a reconciliation.

In January, Brad and Jen shared a “sweet little moment” at the 2020 SAG Awards, an eyewitness told In Touch exclusively at the time. After they each won their category — Brad for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role and Jennifer for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series — they ran into each other backstage and briefly held hands while passing by.

“It all happened so fast, but at the same time, it felt like it was in slow motion,” the onlooker explained. “Brad and Jen happened to pass each other in the hall, right here in front of me. Everyone was a flutter, giddy with excitement.”

In Touch confirmed the actors were seen at the former Friends star’s Christmas party as well. Though the two shared a messy split after Angelina came into the picture, an insider exclusively dished that they’ve “clearly made amends.”

“They’re obviously on friendly terms, and the more time that passes, the closer they seem to be getting,” the source divulged. “Jen has obviously forgiven him.”