Family night! Angelina Jolie was spotted enjoying a rare night out with son Pax and daughter Zahara in West Hollywood on Thursday, April 22.

In photos obtained by In Touch, the 45-year-old looked happy as she walked alongside her son, 17, and daughter, 16, following a meal at a sushi restaurant. The Lara Croft: Tomb Raider actress wore a black top and face mask while Zahara also wore a black top but paired hers with a yellow face mask. Pax rocked a plaid shirt and a grey baseball cap with a patterned face mask.

The Los Angeles native shares Pax and Zahara — along with 19-year-old son Maddox, 14-year-old daughter Shiloh and 12-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne — with ex-husband Brad Pitt. The coparents have been fighting over legal custody of their six kids since their 2016 split.

“The past few years have been pretty hard,” Jolie revealed during an interview with British Vogue for their March 2021 cover story, published in early February. “I’ve been focusing on healing our family. It’s slowly coming back, like the ice melting and the blood returning to my body.”

In addition to the custody battle, the Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood star, 57, has had a particularly rough relationship with the former couple’s oldest child since the breakup. The college student has even “given testimony as [an] adult in the ongoing custody dispute and it wasn’t very flattering toward Brad,” an insider told Us Weekly.

“Of course, Brad is heartbroken [about his strained relationship with Maddox],” an insider previously told In Touch. “His biggest regret in all of this is the fractured relationships he’s had with all his children, but Maddox is the toughest. It’s very challenging, but he’s on good terms with all the other kids. That brings him joy. Brad’s parenting is 100 percent better than it was. He says it’s progress, not perfection.”

Jolie and Pitt started dating in 2004 after meeting on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith and married ten years later in 2014. The former flames were declared legally single in April 2019, three years after Jolie filed — but their divorce has yet to be finalized in court.

