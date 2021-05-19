Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s coparenting dynamic is a “work in progress,” but “better than it was” amid their ongoing divorce, an insider exclusively tells In Touch.

The Those Who Wish Me Dead actress, 45, is “doing her best” to put her differences with Pitt, 57, aside so they can focus on the needs of their six children: Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12.

“She’s always present with the kids and makes them all her priority,” says the insider. “Angelina knows she’s painted as the bad guy in her divorce, but few people know that she’s struggled with the decisions she’s had to make. She wants it to be over just as much.”

Jolie filed for divorce from the Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood actor in September 2016, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split following two years of marriage. The A-listers were declared legally single in April 2019, but their divorce has yet to be finalized due to their different points of view on several issues, including a custody arrangement.

In March 2021, Jolie submitted new court docs accusing the Oscar winner of domestic violence and claimed she had “proof” of such instances.

However, another source familiar with the case told In Touch her claims against Pitt could be unsubstantiated. “When they were first divorced in the fall of 2016 … she made similar allegations (about what happened on their plane ride back to the U.S.) which were reported to the authorities and thoroughly investigated before no action was taken,” the source said after Jolie filed the paperwork under seal on March 12.

Around that time, Maddox also reportedly testified against his father during the exes’ divorce trial. “All of the kids, except for Maddox, stay in touch with Brad and love spending time at his home,” the insider tells In Touch in an update, revealing Jolie is still hoping to keep the peace. “Naturally, some of the kids feel bad, they feel caught in the middle, like they have to pick a side, but Angelina isn’t discouraging them from seeing Brad.”

Although Jolie and Pitt have been going through the stress of a tense legal battle, they both have made an effort to put their children first. Jolie, in particular, has been enjoying quality time with their kids lately.

“The kids are the ones who cheer her up. She’s astonished by what they know about the world,” the insider concludes. “She’s happiest when they’re all together so having Maddox home from college is a treat.”