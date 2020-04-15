Checking in! Ben Affleck paid a visit to his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, and their three kids — Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8 — on Tuesday, April 14, while they are in quarantine at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 47-year-old actor looked cool and casual as he walked towards the home and entered the side gate. He sported black jeans and a light gray sweater. It seems like the Way Back star has been growing his beard while in quarantine and we are feeling his new scruff.

Although Ben is still stopping by to see his kids, it’s nothing compared to life before the COVID-19 outbreak. As the Affleck kids are in quarantine with their mother, also 47, they are starting to miss their father’s regular check-ins. “Ben and Jen are still coparenting, but because of the lockdown, he isn’t seeing the kids as frequently,” a source told In Touch exclusively on April 2. “They’re staying with Jen at her house, which is only a few minutes’ drive away from Ben, so at least they’re close by.”

Luckily, technology has been a handy tool to bring the family together. “The kids really miss seeing Ben when they’re apart, especially Seraphina, who’s a real daddy’s girl,” the source said. “They’re constantly in contact, though, and FaceTime every day.”

“Seraphina is adorable and super outgoing,” another source exclusively told In Touch in December 2019. “She has more of a mischievous streak than the other two and is incredibly close to Ben.”

While the Affleck kids are missing normalcy, Jen said they are doing just fine during the March 19 episode of The Tonight Show: At Home Edition with Jimmy Fallon. “I think I have the perfect aged kids for this because they’re big enough to understand and to have the conversations — we’re built for challenge. We can do this,” she said to the comedian. “We’re a tough team. Let’s learn about a vacuum cleaner.” Scroll below to see pictures of the handsome actor visiting his children.