It’s one of the most fashionable nights of the year and Jennifer Lopez looked spectacular on the red carpet at the 2024 Met Gala. The This Is Me … Now star wore a bedazzled dress and paired the look with an updo and diamond necklace.

Husband Ben Affleck was nowhere to be seen, as Jennifer, 54, walked the red carpet solo in New York City. One night before the Monday, May 6, event, Ben, 51, was on the other side of the country attending Tom Brady’s Netflix roast in Los Angeles.