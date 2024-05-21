Jennifer Garner Cries Over Daughter Violet's HS Graduation

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck’s oldest child, Violet Affleck, graduated this year and Garner couldn’t hold back the tears during the ceremony.

The mom of three shared a carousel of photos and videos of herself in tears in various locations on Instagram on Monday, May 20. She captioned the set, “Tell me you have a graduate without telling me you have a graduate. (bless our hearts)”

Garner, 52, wasn’t alone in her feelings and her close friend Reese Witherspoon offered some encouraging words in the comments.

“Oh honey … I know. You have done a great job, mama! I will be here for support and lots of hugs,” the Sweet Home Alabama star wrote.

Fashion designer Rachel Zoe chimed in, as well, writing, “Omg JEN I just stopped crying a week after Skys 13th so same girl same LOVE you madly and stay strong.”

Garner shares Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Sam, 12, with ex-husband Affleck, 51, but it remained unclear whether the Argo star was in attendance at Violet’s graduation ceremony amid his marriage woes with current wife Jennifer Lopez. On May 15, a source exclusively revealed to In Touch that Affleck and Lopez, 54, were “headed for divorce.”

“The writing is on the wall – it’s over,” the insider shared, adding that Affleck was “not to blame” for their problems.

Since then, rumors have continued to swirl about the couple’s relationship.

Jennifer Garner/Instagram

Garner was spotted visiting Affleck on May 18 as she pulled into the driveway of the Brentwood estate that he’s been reportedly staying at alone. Earlier that same day, the 13 Going on 30 star and Ben spent time together as they watched their son’s basketball game in Santa Monica.

Garner and Affleck married in 2005, but the couple separated shortly after their 10-year anniversary in 2015. Since then, the Good Will Hunting star reunited with Lopez in 2021 and they went on to tie the knot in a surprise ceremony in July 2022. ​Garner, on the other hand, has been dating businessman John Miller off-and-on since 2018.

The Alias alum and Miller, 45, have kept their relationship private over the years. They arrive to dinners separately and avoid red carpet photos together, instead choosing to meet up once they’re inside the venue.

“They have a good time together, and they keep the relationship guarded,” a source exclusively shared with In Touch in February. “Jen is a magnet for publicity, but she does everything in her power to protect John’s privacy.”

The insider added that Jen is “relieved” that John “is different from Ben. In Jen’s eyes, John’s a keeper.”