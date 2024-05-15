Jennifer Lopez Spotted House Hunting Without Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez was spotted house hunting in Los Angeles, but husband Ben Affleck was noticeably absent.

The “Let’s Get Loud” artist was seen looking at potential new homes in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, May 14, along with her longtime producing partner Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas. Jennifer, 54, and Elaine left a luxury home together, but why J. Lo was checking out the property remained unclear.

The outing came amid rumors about trouble in Ben, 51, and J. Lo’s marriage, which have been swirling for some time.On Wednesday, May 15, a source exclusively revealed to In Touch that Ben had “moved out” of the couple’s shared home.

“The writing is on the wall – it’s over,” the insider said. “They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!”

“He’s focusing on his work and his kids now,” the source continued. “Ben already moved out and they’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for. They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted.”

The couple have been seen separately quite a bit as of late, and another insider revealed that Ben and J. Lo had been “spending time apart” lately.

“Ben and J. Lo are normally together 24/7, but lately, they’ve been spending time apart,” the source explained to In Touch. “Jen’s need to make their relationship so public and perfect often leaves Ben feeling overwhelmed and henpecked. He just needs to be by himself sometimes, out of her shadow.”

DAMEBK/Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images

Ben also didn’t make an appearance as Jen’s date at the 2024 Met Gala, despite her serving as the co-chair of this year’s event. An additional source gave In Touch some insight on Ben’s decision to skip the big night.

“Ben not being at the Met Gala with Jen, even though he’s got a great excuse, he’s working, is causing more questions than either of them want,” the insider exclusively told In Touch on May 7. “Even the red carpet fashion commentators were confused, thinking Ben would be right behind Jen, but nope, she went solo, which shocked a lot of people.”

However, the source said that Jennifer was simply “giving [Ben] some breathing room.”

“Of course she was a little hurt, but she knows he loves her,” the insider explained. “He just needed a break from the red carpets and publicity that she craves.”