What Happens on the Superyacht, Stays on the Superyacht! See Below Deck’s Behind-the-Scenes Secrets

Shh! Crew cabins are full of secrets on a superyacht, and the staff on Bravo’s Below Deck is no exception!

According to seasoned yachtie Jessica More, who is the third stew on season 5 of Below Deck Mediterranean, there is “zero privacy unless you’re going to the restroom” aboard the massive boat, she exclusively told In Touch.

Additionally, Jessica revealed the cameras are always rolling. “I just know there’s cameras everywhere,” she shared. No matter if “it’s an actual cameraman or it’s placed on the wall somewhere or propped up somewhere,” they are always being filmed.

When it comes to the film crew, they are all business all the time, chief stew Hannah Ferrier exclusively told In Touch. “On Below Deck, they’re very, very, very strict with the fourth wall. So even for myself, I’ve filmed five seasons of it, the camera crew, audio and everything like that, they won’t interact,” Hannah, who is expecting her first baby, shared. “They won’t say hello to me. They won’t.”

While the camera crew may not be the nicest, Hannah said she and the yacht staff are expected to treat them just as well as the primary. “They’re still guests at the end of the day, so we still need to ensure that they’re looked after and treated with respect.”

Despite the drama depicted on the superyachts, there really isn’t that much controversy, deckhand Colin Macy-O’Toole exclusively told In Touch following season 4. “I tell a lot of people this but with all the drama and stuff on the show, especially with the deck crew, we’ve had probably the funniest — like I don’t know, we would just go to sleep laughing so hard because Travis [Michalzik], Jack [Stirrup] — they’re goofballs and they’re so funny, but obviously they show the dramatic side of things like the work stuff that they don’t show how funny everybody is,” he dished in October 2019. “Not everyone knows that we had such a great time together. At the end of the day, we always know what’s going to happen.”

Scroll below for more behind-the-scenes secrets about life on Bravo’s Below Deck.