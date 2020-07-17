Bun in the oven! Below Deck star Hannah Ferrier showed off her growing baby bump in a throwback photo from her pregnancy journey.

“Cookin’ my stew and cookin’ my bubs,” she captioned a photo of her stirring a pot by the stove with her bare belly out via Instagram on Thursday, July 17. “P.S. This was a few months ago when I thought my bump was big and now my boyfriend has to put up with me grunting whenever I get up and down.”

Courtesy of Hannah Ferrier/Instagram

In June, the chief stew announced she is expecting baby No. 1 with her boyfriend, Josh. “You are already my favorite adventure,” she captioned her Instagram pregnancy reveal.

After receiving an outpouring of well-wishes from her fans, she shared another baby bump photo and a few more details about her pregnancy. “I am five months pregnant and due late October and literally keep bursting into tears sporadically from happiness!!!” she wrote at the time. “It’s something I have wanted since I was a little girl and I really feel like all my dreams are coming true at once.”

Just before Hannah shared she was expecting, she exclusively told In Touch her goals for the future. “I want a family, I want to settle down,” she said, explaining this is the “first time [she’s] really made a home” after 22 years in the yachting industry. While her boyfriend chooses to keep a low profile, Hannah said they are living together in Australian and have a “big backyard now” and “plan to do a lot of entertaining.”

Since Josh likes being off the grid, his lack of social media knowledge creates a funny disconnect between the two. “My boyfriend doesn’t have Instagram and is working from home so I’ve been reading him out [memes] but he takes them all so literally and he’s really taking the fun out of Insta for me,” she tweeted in March.

Hannah shared Josh is “over the moon” and is “so excited” to welcome a baby while talking to The Daily Dish. Thankfully, he has been extremely supportive during her pregnancy journey. “So I think my boyfriend’s seen me cry more in these two months than he has our entire relationship, that’s for sure,” she told the outlet. Luckily, Josh has been a great shoulder to cry on.

Can’t wait to meet the little chief stew in the making!