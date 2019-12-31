Where Are the Decade’s Most Viral Stars Now? Check in With the Internet Famous Celebs of the 2010s

Over the last decade, we’ve seen some seriously incredible viral videos — but what happens to the people in them? Some, like Mason Ramsey and Bhad Bhabie, managed to leverage their 15 minutes of fame into actual stardom. Though only one of them became internet famous because of their actual singing abilities, both landed music careers after they caught the public eye and the public realized they couldn’t look away.

However, not everyone was so lucky. Alex from Target, a.k.a. Alex Lee, quickly became a meme when Twitter caught sight of his boy-next-door good looks back in 2014, but he’s pretty much disappeared from the spotlight. He even seemingly deleted his Instagram account, though he did check in with J-14 in January 2018. As he gave his fans an update on what he was up to at the time, he also opened up about what it was like going viral in the first place.

“I was working at Target and I was just doing my regular shift, but my phone was dead. Then, my manager came up to me and she showed me the picture that was blowing up, and it had like 30,000 retweets,” he said. “I didn’t believe her when she showed me. I thought it was a prank or something. I was very confused – and then, I asked to go turn my phone back on in the back. … My phone was [frozen]. All I saw was that I had 10,000 messages because my phone number got leaked. Also, it wouldn’t let me open any of my social media because of all the notifications.”

People even started showing up to his Target branch to try and take pictures with and of him — and, like most viral stars, he ended up on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Eventually, it led to him leaving high school so he could go on tour. “I had to go to court because I was missing so much school from flying out to Los Angeles and all that stuff,” he admitted. “I went on tour for a full month. It was the first time I’d ever gone out of state without my parents. It was pretty crazy.” But where is Alex now? And what about everyone else who went viral over the last 10 years?

