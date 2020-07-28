Below Deck’s Chef Kiko Is a Talented Guy Despite Getting Fired — See Details About the Cook

A man who can cook! Below Deck Mediterranean star Chef Kiko (real name: Hindrigo Lorran) captured the hearts of fans this season with his infectious smile and Latin flare. Sadly, the sexy chef was fired from the super yacht after Captain Sandy was less than impressed with his take on Las Vegas-inspired cuisine.

Where Is Kiko From?

Chef Kiko was born and bred in Brazil, but these days he is a resident of the world. According to his Bravo bio, he has worked in Barcelona, Cape Town and even the Amazon River. Throughout his 10 years of world travel, he has gained immense knowledge of international cuisine. Additionally, he is fluent in English, Spanish and Portuguese — making it easier to get to know the locals. Kiko calls himself a “rustic chef” with his hearty, international-inspired dishes.

Why Was He Fired?

Although Kiko has been trained in a variety of cultures, it doesn’t look like American classics are his strong suit. When charter guests requested a Vegas-inspired meal, he didn’t rise to the occasion in Captain Sandy’s opinion. “I can’t say I tried my best this time because this isn’t my style [of] food anyway,” Kiko told Captain Sandy after she confronted him about his unimpressive dinner display. “This would never be served on a super yacht, ever in a million years,” she replied.

“Captain, I totally respect your opinion if you want to fire me or anything like that. I try,” Kiko said, to which Captain Sandy said, “Let’s just get through this charter.” In response, Kiki asked, “And then I’ll leave?” She nodded in agreement with her arms crossed.