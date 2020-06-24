Spilling the tea! Below Deck Mediterranean star Jessica More reveals behind-the-scenes secrets while filming aboard The Wellington in an exclusive interview with In Touch. “I just know there’s cameras everywhere,” she shares.

Whether “it’s an actual cameraman or it’s placed on the wall somewhere or propped up somewhere” there’s always a camera in sight, Jessica, who is the third stew, explains. “There’s zero privacy unless you’re going to the restroom.” Well, that’s a relief!

Despite the lack of peace and quiet, Jessica said the cameras are always rolling — leaving no room for slackers. “The most challenging for me is going non-stop, literally,” she shares. “I’m the type of person that needs my downtime to myself, so it was a challenge to constantly being on. It was a challenge to always have to be on.”

Although the crew gets an “hour or two [hour] break” in which they might get “lucky enough” to fall asleep, it’s never enough. “It’d be exhausting,” Jessica recalls. “I think you’re running off of adrenaline the whole time.”

Jessica explains life as a yachtie, especially on Below Deck, is not something you can study for. “I had the experience. I had been doing yachting for like three years but it’s one of those where you can never be prepared in time for a charter in 24 hours, whatever that time span is. So you just got to do what you got to do.”

Once you step aboard, “You hit the ground running and you don’t even really get too much of a chance to figure out how things work,” she continues.

Although life on The Wellington is anxiety-ridden, it’s not much different from other mega-yachts. “Listen all yachts are stressful because you’re handling a chunk of money it feels like and it’s always intense — the clients, the owners, the guests, whomever — they always want the best service and you want to provide that to them,” the Bravo star says. “But then there’s still that level of fun. I feel like the spirit that a lot of yachties have is wanting to have fun, so it’s that whole mentality of work hard play hard. So the work environment is stressful but it’s fun.”

Reporting by Diana Cooper