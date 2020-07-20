High seas and hookups! Below Deck Mediterranean star Jessica More shares the truth about her “boat-mance” with Rob Westergaard in an exclusive interview with In Touch.

“I think initially I was attracted to Rob because he was just like mysterious and quiet. You could just tell there was a lot going on in his head, you know, I wanted to figure that out,” the third stew says of her first impression of the deckhand.

Courtesy of Jessica More and Rob Westergaard/Instagram

While fans of the show are tuning in to see their relationship blossom, Jessica says viewers can expect to see a little drama between the two. “I mean, I think with any or most boat relationships, you know, it gets a little interesting. I think there’ll be a few little, you know, some hiccups.”

The brunette beauty says she’s been against crew relationships “for the reason of not wanting to s–t where I sleep, essentially,” but Rob was her first fling while working on a luxury yacht. “I guess he couldn’t resist.”

Although things with Jessica and Rob were heating up, Hannah Ferrier felt a duty to her friend to disclose Rob was in an open relationship outside of the yacht. “I think at the time it was really uncomfortable, but I’m glad that she did it,” Jessica says. “I don’t know if I necessarily would have had, at that time, the guts to do it myself, I was still pretty timid in the situation. So I’m glad she did it.”

Courtesy of Jessica More/Instagram

She continues, “I was kind of being told one thing and then hearing another, so it was just trying to figure out what the truth was, I guess, while also building feelings for somebody.”

Regardless of their ups and downs aboard The Wellington, Jessica shares they are not in touch today. “We don’t really communicate. He has a really good heart, you know, down in there some somewhere. I wish him the best of luck, but I don’t think we’ll really be communicating in the future.”

After her experience with Rob, Jessica says there will “probably [be] no more boat-mances ever again in my life!”

We guess we’ll just have to watch Below Deck Med on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo to find out what happened between Jessica and Rob.