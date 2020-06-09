Daddy in the making! Below Deck Mediterranean star Hannah Ferrier revealed she is expecting baby No. 1 with her boyfriend, Josh. While the chief stew’s man likes to keep a low profile, Hannah, 33, can’t help but gush over her better half.

Just before Hannah’s announcement, she revealed this is the “first time [she’s] really made a home in like 12 years,” she exclusively told In Touch in early June. After being in the yachting industry for 22 years, she’s thrilled to finally have a home base. “I want a family, I want to settle down,” she explained.

Scroll below for all the information on the father of her baby.

Karolina Wojtasik/Bravo

How Long Have Hannah and Josh Been Together?

The Bravo star and her boyfriend have been dating for more than a year and a half. The couple celebrated their one-year anniversary in October. “1 year driving the same man crazy,” Hannah wrote on Instagram at the time. Hannah and Josh, who is from Scotland, recently moved into a new house together in Hannah’s home country of Australia. She shared they have a “big backyard now” and plan to do “lots of entertaining.”

He’s Excited to Be a Daddy

Josh is “over the moon” and is “so excited” to welcome their baby, Hannah told The Daily Dish following her pregnancy reveal. The mom-to-be is five months pregnant and while her pregnancy was a “little surreal,” she said, “It was good though.” Hinting the dad was a little surprised, Hannah added she had “far more fun telling my partner.”

He Supported Her Throughout Her Pregnancy

Hannah revealed her first trimester wasn’t easy and she struggled to adjust to her pregnancy hormones. Luckily, she had Josh to lean on. “So I think my boyfriend’s seen me cry more in these two months than he has our entire relationship, that’s for sure,” she told the outlet.

Since the beginning of her pregnancy, Josh has been very hands-on and helped Hannah pick the baby’s name. “That was one of the first things [we did],” she explained. “I think we went back-and-forth a little bit, but I got my way in the end.”

Broadimage/Shutterstock

The Spotlight Is Not for Him

Josh, who works in commercial real estate, is not a fan of life in the public eye. Hannah explained her boyfriend isn’t on social media, which creates a funny disconnect when she wants to share her favorite memes with him. “My boyfriend doesn’t have Instagram and is working from home so I’ve been reading him out [memes] but he takes them all so literally and he’s really taking the fun out of Insta for me,” she tweeted in March.

The pair has been in quarantine together amid the coronavirus pandemic and the blonde divulged it hasn’t been easy. “I was just saying to my boyfriend last week that we need to try and spend more time together and day 2 and I’m ready to kick him out and risk it,” Hannah shared on Twitter.